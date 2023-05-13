Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Justice of India, and the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha are expected to meet on Saturday evening, May 13 to nominate the CBI director.

The committee may choose the next director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or extend the tenure of incumbent Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, whose set two-year term expires on May 25.

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On May 26, 2021, Jaiswal, a 1985-batch IPS officer from the Maharashtra cadre and former commissioner of the Mumbai Police took over the CBI.

The CBI director is appointed by a high-level committee comprised of the prime minister, the top justice of India, and the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha for a two-year term. The appointment can be renewed for up to five years.