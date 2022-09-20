The Karnataka government's decision to ban hijab in schools was a religion-neutral order and neither a saffron gamcha nor a hijab were allowed in schools, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed Supreme Court on September 20, 2022.

For the eighth day, the Supreme Court is debating a batch of petitions that challenge the state's ban on the hijab at educational institutions.

Mehta also informed the apex court that the petitioner students are influenced by the Popular Front of India (PFI) while speaking on behalf of the government.

The government further informed the bench that the Karnataka High Court had agreed with the claims of "unseen hands to foment social strife" after receiving police records.

The sudden increase in student protests, according to Mehta, was not their idea, and there was no controversy or emphasis on the hijab between 2004 and 2021.

The Solicitor General promised the SC that the court would receive a copy of the chargesheet against the PFI.

During the hearing, the Supreme Court asked if the arguments could be heard keeping away the essential religious practice issue.