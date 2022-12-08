Himachal Pradesh, as per trends available Congress is leading on 34 seats, BJP on 30 seats. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was leading in Seraj Constituency, his party colleague Anil Sharma from Mandi and Rajat Thakur from Dharmpur. The prominent Congress candidates who were leading include Satpal Singh Raizada from Una and Khimi Ram from Banjar.

The ruling BJP is leading in 20 seats and the Congress in 13 while Independent candidates are ahead on two seats in Himachal Pradesh, according to the Election Commission.

Chief Minister Thakur and Himachal Pradesh Congress president Pratibha Singh have maintained that their parties would get full majority with over 40 out of the 68 seats.

Latest reports say that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is in Shimla and she is monitoring the current situation in the hill state.

Meanwhile , BJP strategy meet is underway at BJP HQ in Shimla. As per reports , BJP had contacted four independent MLA's in Himachal Pradesh .

The results of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections will be declared today. The traditional pattern of counting of votes commencing at 8 am has been notified by the poll officials. Latest data from Himachal Pradesh say that 68 counting halls have been set up across the state.