In light of political turmoil in Himachal Pradesh and rumors of his resignation, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu confirmed on Wednesday that he has not stepped down from his role.

Addressing the media, Sukhu denied both resigning and being asked to resign. He affirmed the Congress party's majority in the house, suggesting a vote in the assembly if there were doubts.

Despite the unfolding political chaos where six Congress MLAs have pledged support to the BJP and State Minister Vikramaditya Singh resigned from the cabinet, CM Sukhu remained resolute.

The shift occurred after six Congress MLAs voted for the BJP candidate for the state's sole Rajya Sabha seat, prompting the Congress leadership to take measures to maintain unity within the party.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has assigned senior leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda and D K Shivakumar to engage with six MLAs reportedly dissatisfied with the working style of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

These MLAs are seeking a leadership change. Hooda and Shivakumar are expected to arrive in Shimla today to assess the situation, as the Congress government in the state faces a potential crisis. In the meantime, Congress observer D K Shivakumar expressed confidence that the rebellious Congress MLAs will remain loyal to the party. He also mentioned that he is en route to Shimla to manage the situation.

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