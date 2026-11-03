Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on November 2 took a swipe at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, alleging that the BJP had brought him to Himachal Pradesh to keep five factions within the state party together.

Referring to the Assam CM's involvement in the BJP's political activities in Himachal Pradesh, Sukhu claimed that the party was facing internal divisions and needed Sarma's intervention.

“That is why they brought in the Assam Chief Minister,” Sukhu said, adding that Sarma had remarked that he would attend the next swearing-in ceremony in Himachal Pradesh.

Responding to the remark, Sukhu said the Assam CM would be invited if the Congress returned to power in the state.

“When the Congress party forms the government again, we will invite all the Chief Ministers from every state. A formal invitation will be sent to each of them. So, we will definitely extend an invitation to the Chief Minister of Assam as well,” he said.

On the INDIA bloc rally in Delhi against alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Sukhu said raising public concerns through rallies and movements was an essential part of democracy.

“The role of the opposition is to raise the voice of the people — whether through rallies or movements; that is the hallmark of a democracy,” he said.

Sukhu said the rally witnessed a massive turnout, with people from Himachal Pradesh also participating. He credited Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with raising concerns over alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise.

On the debate surrounding electronic voting machines (EVMs), Sukhu said questions had been raised since 2024 and argued that the timeline of the opposition to the SIR exercise needed to be understood in context. He pointed out that Himachal Pradesh's Assembly election was held in 2022.