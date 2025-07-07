Himachal educator Captain AJ Singh to lead India's boarding schools association

Captain AJ Singh, Executive Director of Pinegrove School in Solan district, has been unanimously elected President of the Boarding Schools' Association of India (BSAI) for 2025-2027, marking a significant moment for residential education in the country.

The election took place during BSAI's Annual General Meeting at The Doon School in Dehradun, where Singh's extensive educational background and reform initiatives secured unanimous support from member institutions.

Singh brings decades of experience in transforming residential education, having founded Pinegrove School as a full boarding institution in Himachal Pradesh. His leadership approach emphasises academic excellence alongside character development, creating educational models that have influenced schools nationwide.

The newly elected president previously served as Chairman of the Indian Public Schools' Conference in 2018 and held the position of BSAI Vice-President from 2021-2025. His policy influence extends to the Central Board of Secondary Education, where he served as a Board of Governors member from 2019-2022, and continues through his current role with the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education.

Singh's contributions to education earned him the 'Prerna Srot Samman', Himachal Pradesh's highest civilian honour, presented by Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu during the state's 75th anniversary celebrations in 2023.

Educational credentials spanning The Lawrence School, Sanawar, National Defence Academy, Indian Military Academy, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Punjab University, Maharshi Dayanand University, and the College of Materials Management in Jabalpur have shaped his comprehensive approach to school leadership.

His presidency signals a shift toward sustainability initiatives, curriculum innovation, and strengthened disciplinary frameworks across BSAI's 63 member boarding schools. The association expects Singh's leadership to enhance collaboration among institutions and prepare them for global educational standards.

The new executive team includes Rashid Sarfuddin of Kasiga School as Vice President, Jagpreet Singh of The Doon School as Secretary, and Sangeeta Kain of Welham Boys' School as Treasurer.