In a bizarre order issued by the Himachal Government, all journalists covering Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s day-long visit to Himachal Pradesh on October 5, will have to furnish a ‘character certificate’.

Following the issuance of the order, a major controversy kicked off with the media fraternity questioning the authority for this bizarre diktat.

Even journalists from the state-run media, including as All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan, have been asked to provide certificates of "character verification," in addition to those working for privately owned print, digital, and news television outlets. Police also formally informed the public about the situation on September 29, 2022.

A list of all press writers, photographers, videographers, and teams from Doordarshan and AIR, as well as "a certificate of their character verification," were requested in the notification from the District Public Relations Officer (DPRO).

Sanjay Kundu, the chief police officer in Himachal Pradesh, stated following the news: "The Hon. Prime Minister's visit to Himachal Pradesh tomorrow, October 5, 2022, is open to all journalists. Their coverage would be made easier by the Himachal Pradesh Police. We regret any inconvenience."

While the journalists have been slapped with this bizarre order, thousands who will be attending the rally will not be required to produce any identity proof.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Himachal Pradesh is highly anticipated after his last rally in the state – scheduled for September 24 was cancelled owing to bad weather.

In addition to opening an AIIMS campus in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, Prime Minister Modi will be speaking at a public gathering there. He'll also take part in the Dussehra festivities in Kullu.