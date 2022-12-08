In Himachal Pradesh, according to the latest report, Jairam Thakur won for the sixth consecutive time from his traditional assembly constituency Seraj by more than 20,000 votes.

Thakur, 57, is seeking to continue as chief minister and break the tradition of 'alternate governments' in the state.

The Seraj constituency falls under the Mandi parliamentary seat, which state Congress chief Pratibha Singh represents. She won it in a by-election.

Thakur has won five elections earlier in 1998, 2003, 2007, 2012 and 2017 from Seraj, which was earlier known as the Chachiot constituency. The constituency has been dominated by the BJP for the last 25 years.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Thakur had defeated Ram by a margin of over 11,000 votes.

68 counting halls have been set up at 59 places. Mobile phone, iPad, laptop, and other recording devices have been banned at the counting centres.

The counting of votes begun for Assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh at 8 am in the morning. Elaborate arrangements have been made at all the counting centres. In Gujarat, 37 counting centres have been set up covering 182 seats. More than 800 personnel have been deployed for the counting which includes 182 observers. A micro observer, counting supervisor and counting assistant are deployed at each counting table. The entire counting process is being videograph.