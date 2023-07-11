The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on July 11 has issued "red" and "orange" alerts for several districts of Himachal Pradesh, indicating no immediate respite from the relentless rains in the hill-state. The alerts highlight the continued threat of heavy rainfall and its potential consequences.

According to IMD Scientist Sandeep Kumar Sharma, Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Kullu, Mandi, Kinnaur, and Lahaul districts are under a red alert for the next 24 hours, signifying the likelihood of very heavy rainfall. Additionally, Una, Hamirpur, Kangra, and Chamba districts are under an orange alert. Flash flood warnings have been issued for Mandi, Kinnaur, and Lahaul-Spiti as well.

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur expressed concern over the unprecedented rainfall and its devastating impact on the state. He highlighted the loss of lives and damage to public infrastructure, including over 12 major bridges that have been severely affected.

Thakur, currently the Leader of the Opposition in the Himachal Assembly, stated, "We have never seen such a situation in the past several years. Several big and small rivers are in spate, and if the situation persists over the next few days, there could be further damage."

The heavy rains have wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh, causing landslides, power disruptions, road blockages, and bridge damage. In the past 48 hours, the state has witnessed the loss of 20 lives due to nature's fury. Tourists in certain areas of the hill-state have found themselves stranded, and the estimated infrastructure damage ranges between Rs. 3,000 crore and Rs. 4,000 crore.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu acknowledged that the state has not experienced such heavy rains in the last 50 years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with the Chief Minister on July 10, offering full support from the central government to address the prevailing situation.