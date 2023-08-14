At least 29 people have lost their lives in Himachal Pradesh after heavy rains wreaked havoc in the state since the night of August 12.

The Kalka-Shimla railway track between Jutogh and Summer Hill was washed away due to the heavy rains. Additionally, the movement of trains in the region has been suspended after the incident.

About 9 people were buried under the rubble after a temple collapsed in the Summer Hill area of Shimla, while 7 people lost their lives after a cloudburst occurred in Jadon village in Solan district.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu visited the temple collapse site in the Summer Hill area and the other disaster site in Shimla’s Fagli area.

A red alert has been issued in Uttarakhand by the weather department, while the police and SDRF team are on alert.

In the wee hours of August 14, a college building collapsed amidst the flood-like situation due to the incessant rainfall in the region.

Rudraprayag-Gaurikund National Highway near Bansbara village in the Chamoli district has been closed due to road erosion by the strong currents of the Mandakini river following persistent rains.

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