Heavy snowfall in Lahaul-Spiti, Himachal Pradesh, has disrupted normal life in the tribal district, affecting vehicular movement and stranding thousands of tourists. The adverse weather conditions have prompted authorities to halt traffic on key routes, including the Manali-Leh highway beyond Baralacha and between Atal Tunnel and Dhundi, due to snow accumulation.

As part of a rescue operation, approximately 6,000 stranded tourists at Atal Tunnel and Dhundi were safely evacuated overnight. However, the risk of landslides has increased in the valley due to the heavy snowfall, leading to road blockages near Sissu. Traffic has been diverted via Teling as efforts continue to clear the affected routes.

In addition to road closures, the Chamba-Bharmour national highway has been shut down due to landslides, with authorities working urgently to reopen it. While the weather is clear today, recent days have seen snowfall in higher altitude areas and a decrease in temperature in other regions due to rain and hailstorms.

The unseasonal precipitation has resulted in damage to crops, impacting local farmers. Furthermore, the heightened snowfall and rainfall have raised concerns about increased landslide risks in the valley, emphasizing the need for continued monitoring and precautionary measures to ensure public safety.