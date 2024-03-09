Tourists rushed to Shimla, the capital city of Himachal Pradesh on the second weekend of March. The reason behind such a huge rush in the city was pleasant weather conditions that drew attention from across different parts.

The tourism sector is expected to see a boost as the people flocking to Shimla are huge in number.

As per the data from the State Tourism Department, nearly 17,20,000 tourists thronged the State in 2019 including 4,00000 foreign tourists with a jump of nearly 5 percent in comparison to the year 2018.

An economy of over ₹11,000 crore is generated in the state of Himachal Pradesh in the tourism sector and it is considered a backbone for the economy in the state which contributes to 7.3 percent of the state GDP.