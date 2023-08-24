Himachal Pradesh reported 12 more deaths, over 400 road closures, and damage to several homes on August 23 as a result of the continued deluge.

In six of the state's 12 districts, including Shimla, the meteorological office on Wednesday issued a "red alert" expecting "heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated spells of extremely heavy rains."

A significant landslip on August 24 in Kullu's Anni district caused several structures to collapse in a new rain-related catastrophe.



Also Read: Incessant rains leading to landslides kill 81 people in Himachal, Uttarakhand

Meanwhile, a 10-km-long traffic gridlock has formed in the Kullu district because rain caused damage to the route that connects to Mandi.

In Anni town, Kullu district, next to the new bus stop, about 8–9 structures have fallen. At this time, no fatalities are reported to have occurred. The management gave out warnings to leave the premises roughly a week ago.