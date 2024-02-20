Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today attended the launch of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Vijay Sankalp Yatra, which is a series of roadshows.

As part of the inauguration of the Yatra, the Assam Chief Minister took part in a roadshow where he addressed a large audience. The Assam Chief Minister launched the mass-contact programme that covers Adilabad and other districts in Telangana. The BJP's Vijay Sankalp Yatra will be held from February 20 to March 2.

Apart from the Assam CM, his Goa counterpart Pramod Sawant and other senior BJP leaders attended the launch of the ‘Vijaya Sankalp Yatras’ today. Union Ministers B L Verma and Parshottam Rupala also attended the launch of the Yatras.

However, one ‘yatra’, covering Bhadradri-Kothagudem and other districts, would begin after a couple of days as a major tribal festival (‘jatara’) is set to be held between February 21 to 24, he said.

During the mass-contact programme, the BJP would be explaining the welfare and development programmes of the NDA government led by PM Narendra Modi and the efforts to enhance the country’s prestige.

The Yatras are being seen as a major effort by the BJP to reach out to as many voters as possible in Telanga ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The special effort is being given in Telangana as it is normally considered a state where the BJP appears rather weak politically.

For this, well known faces of the saffron party including Himanta Biswa Sarma have been roped in to ensure a sway in the voters towards the BJP.