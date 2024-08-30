Himanta Biswa Sarma claims Champai Soren under surveillance for 6 months, vows reply
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on August 30 alleged that former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren was kept under surveillance by his own government for six months and a befitting reply awaits the corrupt JMM-led alliance in two months.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on August 30 alleged that former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren was kept under surveillance by his own government for six months and a befitting reply awaits the corrupt JMM-led alliance in two months.
Sarma, also the BJP co-in charge for assembly elections in Jharkhand, made the accusation at a programme in which Soren joined the saffron party.
The ex-chief minister quit the JMM on August 28.
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"Champai Soren was put under surveillance by Jharkhand police for six months. I have never heard of such an instance by any CM. I warn you (Chief Minister Hemant Soren), we will give a befitting reply after two months," Sarma said.
Elections to the 81-member Jharkhand assembly are scheduled later this year. Sarma earlier claimed that the polls will be announced in September.
The corrupt Hemant Soren government did not spare such a tall leader like Champai Soren who was a close aide of JMM supremo Shibu Soren, Sarma said.
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