Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on August 30 alleged that former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren was kept under surveillance by his own government for six months and a befitting reply awaits the corrupt JMM-led alliance in two months.

Sarma, also the BJP co-in charge for assembly elections in Jharkhand, made the accusation at a programme in which Soren joined the saffron party.

The ex-chief minister quit the JMM on August 28.



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"Champai Soren was put under surveillance by Jharkhand police for six months. I have never heard of such an instance by any CM. I warn you (Chief Minister Hemant Soren), we will give a befitting reply after two months," Sarma said.

Elections to the 81-member Jharkhand assembly are scheduled later this year. Sarma earlier claimed that the polls will be announced in September.

The corrupt Hemant Soren government did not spare such a tall leader like Champai Soren who was a close aide of JMM supremo Shibu Soren, Sarma said.