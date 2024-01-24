The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Sharad Pawar, has accused Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of creating obstacles in the path of the Congress's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, spearheaded by Rahul Gandhi. The NCP claims that the deliberate hindrances only showcase the resilience of Rahul Gandhi and his commitment to the betterment of the nation.

Clyde Crasto, the spokesperson for the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), expressed his concerns on X, stating, "By creating obstacles on every step of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma is showing the world just how brave Rahul Gandhi is and how he is fighting for the betterment of the people of India."

The political tension escalated as the Assam police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Rahul Gandhi and other leaders for what CM Sarma described as "wanton acts of violence." The Chief Minister alleged that Gandhi had provoked the crowd, leading to a clash between Congress workers and the police on the outskirts of Guwahati.

On January 23, CM Sarma instructed the Director General of Police to initiate legal action against Rahul Gandhi.