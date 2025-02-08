Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has hailed the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) decisive lead in the Delhi Assembly elections, asserting that the nation has made its choice clear.

“India stands for nationalism, not Naxalism,” Sarma declared, following the latest Election Commission trends, which show BJP heading for a historic comeback in the national capital.

This marks a significant political shift as BJP is set to form a government in Delhi after more than 26 years.

As per the latest Election Commission (EC) data, the saffron party was leading in 46 out of 70 assembly seats, while the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) trailed behind with 24 seats.

The BJP won 2 seats and leads in 45 seats at 1.10 pm, as counting continues in Delhi.

BJP’s Dominance in Vote Share

The BJP’s vote share at 12:52 PM stood at 46.90%, while AAP's was at 43.24%, reflecting a major shift in voter sentiment.

Big Winners and Losers

Several key constituencies have witnessed dramatic trends:

> New Delhi: BJP’s Parvesh Verma defeated Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a shocking upset.



> Jangpura: Kejriwal’s former deputy Manish Sisodia was leading by 3,869 votes.



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> Kalkaji: AAP’s Atishi was trailing behind BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri by 3,231 votes.



> Mustafabad: BJP’s Mohan Singh Bisht held the highest lead of 40,598 votes, defeating AIMIM’s Tahir Hussain, accused in the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots.



> Karawal Nagar: BJP’s Kapil Mishra was leading by 23,352 votes.

Meanwhile, AAP leader Amanatullah Khan was leading in the Okhla seat by around 20,000 votes, ahead of AMIMM's Shifa Ur Rehman Khan. BJP's Manish Chaudhari was third at 1.20 pm.

BJP Declares Victory, AAP Faces Major Setback

With the trends overwhelmingly in favor of BJP, the party’s Delhi unit president Virendra Sachdeva confidently stated, “Delhi’s next Chief Minister will be from the BJP.”

Senior BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri echoed this sentiment, saying: "The people will give the BJP a decisive mandate. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Delhi will progress alongside the rest of the country. I can confidently say that AAP will be eliminated from the national capital."

BJP Celebrates as AAP Scrambles for Answers

Outside BJP’s Delhi headquarters, mass celebrations erupted, with party supporters waving saffron flags, playing drums, and throwing saffron-colored powder in the air.

Meanwhile, AAP leaders have yet to issue a formal response to their dwindling numbers. Political analysts suggest that corruption allegations, particularly the liquor policy scam, have dented Kejriwal’s image, a point reinforced by social activist Anna Hazare, who recently criticized AAP’s leadership.

As counting continues, all eyes are on the final numbers, but one thing is clear—Delhi’s political landscape is set for a major transformation.