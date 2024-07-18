AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has responded sharply to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's recent statements regarding the Muslim population in Assam. The debate was ignited when Sarma claimed that the Muslim population in the state had surged to 40 per cent from 12 per cent in 1951.

Owaisi contested Sarma's assertion, accusing him of misinformation. "In 1951, the Muslim population was 24.68 per cent. He (Himanta) is a liar, and he hates Muslims of Assam," Owaisi said. He highlighted historical context, noting, "In 1951, states like Nagaland, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya did not exist."

The AIMIM leader further provided census data to refute Sarma's claim, stating that the Muslim population was 30.92 per cent in 2001 and 34.22 per cent in 2011. Owaisi condemned Sarma's remarks, alleging they have fostered hostility within the administration towards Muslims.

In contrast, Sarma reiterated his concerns about demographic shifts in Assam stating its significance beyond politics. "Demographic change is a big issue for me. Muslim population in my state is 40 per cent now, which was 12 per cent in 1951," Sarma stated during a BJP meeting in Ranchi, where he serves as the party's Jharkhand election co-in charge.

Earlier in the day, Sarma had criticized Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, accusing him of facilitating an influx of Bangladeshi infiltrators into tribal areas of Jharkhand. He proposed legislative measures to curb such activities, suggesting restrictions on marriages between infiltrators and tribal girls to prevent land acquisition through marriage.