Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Jharkhand again on November 10, according to Assam Chief Minister and BJP co-incharge Himanta Biswa Sarma. This announcement follows PM Modi's participation in two rallies in Chaibasa and Garhwa on Monday, where he addressed a large audience.

Sarma emphasised the significance of the Prime Minister's visit, stating, "Today, PM Modi held two historical meetings, and the enthusiasm among the people suggests that the NDA and BJP will form the government." He outlined plans for the upcoming visit, mentioning two potential public meetings—one in Bokaro and another in Ranchi, with the possibility of a roadshow in Ranchi.

Sarma noted that there may be fewer meetings on November 6 and 7 due to the Chatth Puja celebrations, but he anticipated a packed schedule of meetings and roadshows on November 8, 9, 10, and 11. "Our aim is to maximise outreach in the constituencies ahead of the first phase of the Assembly polls," he said.

During his earlier rallies, PM Modi criticised the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) for disrespecting former Chief Minister Champai Soren, accusing them of failing to support tribal leaders. He asserted that parties prioritising family interests over the public should be held accountable.

Modi expressed confidence that the BJP would reclaim power in Jharkhand, stating, "Kolhan is ready to uproot the JMM-Congress-RJD's tyrant government. I am certain that BJP-NDA will form the government with more seats than ever before."

The Jharkhand Assembly elections are scheduled for November 13 and 20, with results expected on November 23.