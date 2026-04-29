Himanta Biswa Sarma shares PM Modi’s Bangla letter to Bengal voters in final campaign push

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on April 29 shared a post featuring a letter written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the people of West Bengal, as campaigning for the Assembly elections drew to a close.

The Prime Minister said the affection and support he received during the campaign had energised him. “Throughout the entire election campaign in West Bengal, the immense love and blessings I received… have filled me with a new energy,” he wrote, referring to the participation of youth, women, farmers, workers and business communities.

In the letter penned in Bangla, Modi described his emotional connection with the state, stating that “serving Bengal is my duty.” He said the campaign carried a “spiritual resonance,” likening it to the sense of devotion felt during religious observances, including the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya in 2024.

Reflecting on his interactions during rallies and roadshows, the Prime Minister said he received numerous messages and photographs from supporters, which he often reviews after campaign events. He described the affection from people across age groups as “the greatest wealth” of his life.

Modi also highlighted the aspirations of the people, noting that youth seek opportunities, women seek safety and empowerment, and citizens are looking for development and change. “Every single citizen… is marching forward with one unified resolve: now is the time for change,” he said.

The outreach comes as campaigning for the West Bengal Assembly elections concludes, with political leaders making final appeals to voters ahead of polling.