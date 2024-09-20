Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has criticised the Bengal government over the handling of the recent floods in the state.

In a tweet, Sarma stated that the people of Bengal are suffering due to the failure of their government.

Sarma expressed surprise that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is not holding her officers accountable but is instead targeting the people of Jharkhand by blocking the state's border. He also pointed out that the Chief Minister of Jharkhand has remained silent on the issue.

The BJP government at the centre has clarified that Jharkhand is not responsible for the Bengal floods. Sarma emphasised that this issue transcends political affiliations and is a matter of honour for the people of Jharkhand.



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He criticised the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) for their silence, suggesting that for them, political duty seems to outweigh the duty towards the state. Sarma urged the people of Jharkhand to reconsider supporting a party that, according to him, fails to protect the dignity of its state.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Santal today.

Sarma expressed his belief that this Parivartan Yatra will mark the end of Hemant Soren's tenure.

He further stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will once again form the government in Jharkhand.

Launching a frontal attack on Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday accused him of hosting Indian Union of Muslim League (IUML) leaders but “showing disdain” for BJP leaders including Amit Shah.