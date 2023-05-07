Assam Chief Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma criticized Rahul Gandhi over guarantees the Congress leader made to people in poll-bound Karnataka, during his campaign in the state on May 7.

Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is known to be a prominent campaigner for the BJP, said that the people of Karnataka, who are leaders in the fields of IT, biotechnology, and agriculture, do not require guarantees from the Congress. He went on to refer to Rahul Gandhi as a political leader who cannot be trusted, stating, "Tell me who will take Rahul Gandhi's guarantee? He lost elections in UP and went to Kerala. One day his face becomes like Saddam Hussein's and another day like Amul baby."

The Congress, which is seeking to gain power from the BJP in the southern state, has made five guarantees in total. Along with these guarantees, Rahul Gandhi has pledged to provide Rs 1 crore for every village panchayat and Rs 5,000 crore for the Kalyana Karnataka region if the Congress is voted into power in the upcoming May 10 polls.

Despite the Congress party attempting to make their guarantees the central focus of their campaign, it was their promise to ban the Bajrang Dal in their election manifesto that gained the most attention in the lead-up to the election.

In response to the Congress's election manifesto, Himanta Biswa Sarma referred to the document as a form of appeasement politics. He also criticized the Congress for equating PFI with Bajrang Dal, a comparison which he considers to be inappropriate. The BJP leader went on to say that the Bajrang Dal cannot be described as an anti-national or extremist organization.

Regarding Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar's comment on Himanta Biswa Sarma's 'blood', Sarma stated that the blood coursing through his veins originates from his parents, state, and the country, and not from the Congress. DK Shivakumar, a Congress party member and Chief Minister aspirant, had previously stated that "Himanta Biswa Sarma's DNA is Congress DNA. He should know that his blood is Congress's blood, Gandhi's blood. Now he has changed his blood."