Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 24 while targeting Congress, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Bharat Rashtra Samithi said that the leaders of these political parties always speak the language of Mughal rulers Babur and Aurangzeb.

The Chief Minister of Assam was addressing a rally in Telangana's Vikarabad on November 24 where he made the remark.

CM Sarma further remarked that the BRS, Congress or AIMIM have no connection with Hindus as they are always speaking the language of the Babur and Aurangzeb, hence they will never work for the welfare of the people of Telangaga.

During the rally, CM Sarma also said that after coming to power, BJP will provide 2 lakh jobs and will work for the welfare of the poor and middle class families.

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