Hindi cinema’s ‘He-Man’ Dharmendra conferred with Padma Vibhushan posthumously

Legendary Hindi cinema star Dharmendra has been conferred the Padma Vibhushan posthumously, the country’s second-highest civilian honour. He passed away on November 24, 2025, leaving behind a body of work that shaped popular Indian cinema for over six decades.

The honour was announced on the eve of Republic Day as the Ministry of Home Affairs released the Padma Awards list for 2026. The annual civilian honours recognise excellence and long-term contribution across fields such as arts, literature, education, medicine, social service and public affairs.

Born Dharmendra Kewal Krishan Deol on December 8, 1935, in Nasrali village of Punjab’s Ludhiana district, he was the son of school headmaster Kewal Kishan Singh Deol. Drawn to cinema from a young age, he moved to Mumbai and made his debut with Arjun Hingorani’s Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere (1960). Though the film did not succeed at the box office, it marked the beginning of an extraordinary career.

His first major commercial success came a year later with Shola Aur Shabnam (1961), followed by a series of acclaimed films including Anpadh (1962) and Bimal Roy’s Bandini (1963), which won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi. By the mid-1960s, Dharmendra had firmly established himself as a leading star, with Kaajal (1965) emerging as a major hit.

Known for his versatility, Dharmendra was never limited to a single genre. His romantic roles in films such as Aayee Milan Ki Bela, Ankhen, Neela Aakash, Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke and Mamta defined his early image, while later blockbusters like Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Yaadon Ki Baraat, Charas and Dillagi cemented his reputation as a powerful action hero. This rare balance of romance, action, comedy and social drama made him one of the most commercially successful actors in Indian cinema.

After a brief hiatus, he returned to the screen in 2007 with Life in a… Metro, Apne and Johnny Gaddaar, with the first two receiving both critical and commercial acclaim. He continued to surprise audiences in later years, notably with his performance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023), where his role was widely praised for challenging age-related stereotypes. His appearance in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya further reinforced his enduring appeal among younger viewers.

Dharmendra’s final film, Ikkis, was released on December 25, shortly after his death.

The Padma Awards are presented in three categories — Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri — and are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, usually in March or April each year.