A Hindu temple in the US state of California has been defaced with pro-Khalistani graffiti. This incident follows a similar one that occurred weeks ago when the Swaminarayan Mandir in California was vandalised.

On December 23 last year, a Hindu temple in Newark city, California was also defaced with pro-Khalistani slogans. Images of the defacement showed anti-India and anti-Prime Minister Narendra Modi slogans.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has condemned the act, stating that extremists and separatists should not be given space.

Furthermore, the Hindu American Foundation (HAF) has shared information about the recent vandalisation of the Sherawali Temple in California.

The HAF has been in touch with the police regarding the incident and has advised Hindu temples to install security cameras and alarm systems due to the rising threat from Khalistan proponents and anti-Hindu actors.