The 10th edition of the Hiranandani Thane Half Marathon, hosted by real estate leader House of Hiranandani, witnessed an impressive turnout of over 16,000 participants from diverse sections of the Thane community. The event, held at Hiranandani Estate, kicked off with a grand ceremony officiated by senior members of House of Hiranandani, setting the stage for a day of athleticism and community spirit.

Featuring three categories - Half Marathon (21 km), Dream Run (10 km), and Fun Run (4 km) - the marathon took participants through scenic routes of Hiranandani Estate, Upvan, and other parts of Thane city.

The marathon supports a visionary initiative spanning five years and focusing on four sustainability pillars: Grow Green, Eco-Enlighten, Waste Wise, and Energy Smart. The goals include recycling 18,000 kilograms of plastic waste, converting wet waste into 34 lakh kilograms of organic manure, and generating 70 million kWh of renewable energy through solar panels. The initiative also aims to educate and empower 1,00,000 individuals on sustainability.

Gul Panag, actress and fitness enthusiast, served as the official marathon ambassador for the 10th edition, emphasizing the event's message of health, vitality, and sustainability.

Prashin Jhobalia, VP Marketing Strategy at House of Hiranandani, expressed delight in the remarkable turnout, highlighting Thane residents' commitment to fitness and sustainability. He emphasized the marathon's theme of collective efforts towards positive change.

In anticipation of the 10th edition milestone, House of Hiranandani conducted the second edition of its "plogging" initiative to create a plastic-free environment around Upvan lake and the marathon venue. The initiative, in collaboration with Mumbai Ploggers, collected over 50 kgs of plastic waste.

The 10th Hiranandani Thane Half Marathon showcased the power of community, athleticism, and sustainability. Participants not only celebrated personal achievements but also contributed to a collective vision of a greener, healthier tomorrow.

House of Hiranandani, known for transforming living spaces in India, has a unique approach to designing and planning. With a presence in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, the company emphasizes research and development to surpass industry benchmarks and redefine value in engineering and design.