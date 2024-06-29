Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi and Admiral Dinesh Tripathi, classmates from Sainik School Rewa in Madhya Pradesh, will concurrently serve as the Chiefs of Indian Army and Navy, respectively, marking a first in the country's military history.

Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, set to assume command of the Indian Army tomorrow, and Admiral Dinesh Tripathi, who took charge of the Indian Navy on May 1, share a deep-rooted bond that began during their school days in the early 1970s. Their friendship, forged at Sainik School Rewa, has endured over five decades despite their different military paths.

"The camaraderie and mutual respect between senior military leaders significantly enhance inter-force collaboration," remarked a defense official familiar with both officers.

Highlighting the role of their alma mater, Defence Ministry Spokesperson A Bharat Bhushan Babu tweeted, "Sainik School Rewa in Madhya Pradesh nurtured these two exceptional students who now lead our Armed Forces."