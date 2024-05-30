In a landmark celebration held under the auspices of the Ministry of Defence, the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute (HMI) marked a historic double milestone, commemorating the 110th birth anniversary of Tenzing Norgay Sherpa and the 71st Everest Day. The ceremony, held in Darjeeling, was highlighted by the Flag-In Ceremony of the HMI Divyangjan Expedition, chaired by Satyajit Mohanty, Joint Secretary (A/F) DHMI, Ministry of Defence.

The Divyangjan Expedition, led by Group Captain Jai Kishan, achieved a remarkable feat as Uday Kumar, a one-leg amputee, unfurled the largest tri-color flag atop Mt. Rhenock in Kanchenjunga National Park on April 20, 2024. This accomplishment symbolized the triumph of determination over physical limitations.

During his address, Satyajit Mohanty commended HMI for empowering specially-abled individuals and women in adventure sports. He praised the institute's contributions to national initiatives like 'Vikshit Bharat', 'Mera Yuva Bharat', and Women Empowerment, highlighting HMI's dedication to inclusivity.

The celebrations saw a vibrant assembly paying homage to Tenzing Norgay Sherpa, offering pujas, khadas, and lighting 110 diyas in his honor. Tenzing Norgay Sherpa, HMI's first Director of Field Training, played a pivotal role in establishing the institute's legacy in mountaineering education.

Former instructors were felicitated for their contributions, and two female HMI instructors, Sulaxchana and Neaha Rai, were honored for their achievements in adventure sports. A Sherpa cultural dance added to the festivities, showcasing the rich heritage of the Sherpa community.

The Himalayan Mountaineering Institute reiterated its commitment to adventure and inclusivity, drawing inspiration from Tenzing Norgay Sherpa's legacy. The Ministry of Defence affirmed its full support for HMI's future endeavors, ensuring its continued role as a beacon of adventure and inclusion.