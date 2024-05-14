The tragic collapse of a large hoarding in Maharashtra's Ghatkopar area has claimed the lives of 14 individuals, with 74 others rescued alive as of Tuesday. The incident occurred on the evening of May 13 amidst heavy rains and strong winds which affected a total of 88 victims.

The National Disaster Rescue Force (NDRF) has been engaged in a relentless rescue operation since the incident was reported. NDRF Inspector Gaurav Chauhan provided updates, stating, "A huge advertising hoarding fell on a petrol pump around 5 pm. NDRF has rescued three people and located four deceased individuals under the rubble. The rescue operations, employing cranes to remove debris, will continue through the night."

The Mumbai police have registered a case under IPC sections 304, 338, 337, and 34 against owner Bhavesh Bhide and others at the Pantnagar police station. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased, with the government covering all expenses for the treatment of the injured.

The tragic incident has drawn condolences and prayers from dignitaries. President Droupadi Murmu expressed sorrow, saying, "I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured and wish for the success of the relief and rescue operations." Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar also conveyed sympathy, praying for the swift recovery of all those injured.

As rescue efforts continue and investigations into the incident unfold, the focus remains on providing support to the affected families and ensuring the safety of those involved in the rescue operation.