Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, on October 21 announced that making hoax bomb threat calls to airlines will be made a cognisable offence, adding that it has become a sensitive situation.

This comes as multiple carriers have received several threat calls in the past few days, leading to disrupted operations and chaos across the country.

Speaking during a press conference, the minister said that the situation has turned 'sensitive', adding that those who make such hoax calls will be placed on the no-fly list of airlines.

"We have conducted multiple meetings on this issue and concluded that amendments to the rules and regulations are necessary. These changes will strengthen the cause we are currently fighting for. Once the perpetrators are apprehended, they will be placed on the no-fly list," the minister said.

Furthermore, Naidu said the Aviation Ministry is in contact with other ministries to strengthen the existing laws.

"We have the Suppression of Unlawful Acts against the Safety of Civil Aviation Act, and we are working on amending this act. We are also consulting with other ministries to ensure it becomes a cognisable offence," he stated.



"One of the ideas that we want to propagate by changing these rules is that once we catch hold of the perpetrator who is behind this," Minister Naidu said.



In the past few days, more than 75 airlines received threat messages, either written in lavatories or through social media.