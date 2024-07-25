In a significant development for the Sixth Schedule Councils, including the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured that issues related to all ten councils will be addressed comprehensively. The announcement came during a meeting with Chief Executive Members of these councils in New Delhi today.

Pramod Boro, Chief of the Bodoland Territorial Region, took to microblogging site X to express his satisfaction with the meeting. He highlighted Shah's commitment to resolving issues concerning the implementation of the Bodo Peace Accord, 2020, and other pending matters.

In addition to addressing these concerns, Shah has decided to form a committee chaired by the Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai. This committee will focus on resolving development issues affecting the councils and their respective communities.

"Hon'ble HM has always had a special place in his heart for our North East," Boro stated in his post. "On behalf of the people of BTR and all ten Sixth Schedule Councils, I extend my gratitude to Adarniya Amit Shah Ji for his continued guidance and leadership."