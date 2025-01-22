The Union Home Ministry has directed the Maharashtra government to intensify action against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in the state. The directive follows concerns raised by former Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale, who referenced a Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) report highlighting the issue.

Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora echoed these concerns, urging swift deportation to enhance safety in Mumbai. Deora emphasised the need for a thorough audit of undocumented immigrants and called for accountability from agencies failing to verify documents during employment processes.

The urgency of the matter has intensified after an incident involving actor Saif Ali Khan, who sustained injuries when a Bangladeshi national, identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, allegedly broke into his residence with intent to steal. The actor received treatment at Lilavati Hospital and has since been discharged.

Meanwhile, legal action has been taken against illegal immigrants in Mumbai. Three Bangladeshi nationals were recently convicted for residing in India with forged documents. The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate sentenced them to imprisonment and imposed fines based on evidence presented by the Crime Branch.

Authorities are under pressure to address the broader issue, with directives aiming to ensure stricter enforcement and enhanced security across the state.