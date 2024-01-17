The Ministry of Home Affairs today cancelled the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Act, 2020, (FCRA registration) of the Centre for Policy Research (CPR), a leading public policy research institution in New Delhi.

The Centre for Policy Research is a think tank led by Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's daughter, Yamini Aiyar.

According to officials, the cancellation of registration came after it was known that the institution was violating the FCRA regulations.

The think tank was already under the government's scrutiny and had earlier undergone an income tax survey.

In September 2022, the Income Tax Department conducted a 'survey' operation against CPR and two other organisations – Oxfam India and a Bengaluru-based Independent and Public-Spirited Media Foundation (IPSMF) – as part of a probe to look into their foreign funding.

Last year, the government suspended the FCRA licence of CPR for 180 days. Later, the suspension was extended for another 180 days.

CPR is a leading policy think-tank since 1973, which conducts advanced and in-depth research on a wide range of policy-relevant issues, with a focus on India’s 21st Century challenges.