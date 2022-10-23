The Centre has cancelled the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) licence of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation for its alleged violations of the law.

As per reports, the decision was taken after an inter-ministerial committee set up by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in July 2020 conducted investigations.

"The FCRA licence of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation has been cancelled after an investigation against it,'' an official was quoted as saying by media reports.

Reportedly, the foundation was established in 1991 and works on issues such as health, science and technology, women and children, and disability support, besides education.

Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi is the President of RGF. Whereas, other trustees include former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

In addition to this, the MHA has also cancelled the FCRA license of Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust (RGCT) whose trustees of RGCT are Rahul Gandhi, Ashok Ganguly, Bansi Mehta and Deep Joshi.

The too was cancelled after investigators caught alleged manipulation of documents while filing income tax returns of money received from abroad including China.