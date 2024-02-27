The Ministry Of Home Affairs could notify the rules for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act of 2019 (CAA) before the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct, said sources.

Sources said that the CAA would ensure the processing of Indian citizenship applications from persecuted minorities in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Speaking at a business summit earlier this month, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has affirmed that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will be implemented before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to the media, Union Minister Amit Shah said, "CAA is the law of the land and the notification will be made public soon before the Lok Sabha election and there should be no confusion. I want to make it clear, CAA will not take away anyone's citizenship...our Muslim brothers need not have to worry as they have been instigated as there is no provision in the CAA to take away anyone's citizenship."



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The CAA, introduced by the Narendra Modi government, is designed to grant Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan who arrived in India before December 31, 2014. This includes Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians.

The act was passed by Parliament in December 2019 and received presidential assent shortly thereafter.

Despite this, its implementation has been delayed, leading to significant protests in various parts of India. However, on February 10, Amit Shah reiterated the government's commitment to enforcing the act, emphasizing that it is intended to provide citizenship rather than take it away.