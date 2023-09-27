In the ongoing controversy surrounding the renovation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, the Union Home Ministry has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct an inquiry into the matter. A preliminary inquiry has been registered by the CBI to investigate the alleged "irregularities and misconduct" by unidentified public servants within the Delhi government.

As part of this probe, the CBI has instructed the Public Works Department under the Delhi government to provide all related documents by October 3. This preliminary inquiry marks the initial phase to determine if there is substantial evidence to proceed with a formal FIR.

The CBI's comprehensive investigation will delve into all aspects of the allegations, which came to light following an inquiry conducted by the Chief Secretary of Delhi. The directive for the CBI inquiry was initiated based on a five-page letter penned by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to the CBI Director in May.

Additionally, the Home Ministry has also ordered a special audit of the matter by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).

AAP Responds and Accuses BJP of Political Maneuvering

In response to the Home Ministry's move, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has categorically denied any wrongdoing on the part of Arvind Kejriwal. The party accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of employing its full authority to undermine the AAP's work for the people.

AAP spokespersons highlighted that the BJP has lodged and investigated over 50 cases against Kejriwal, yielding no substantial outcomes. The party asserted that the CBI inquiry was yet another attempt by the BJP to corner Arvind Kejriwal through the utilization of investigative agencies.

Controversy Surrounding Rs 45 Crore "Beautification" Expense

The controversy surrounding the renovation of Arvind Kejriwal's official residence erupted when the BJP alleged that approximately Rs 45 crore had been expended on the "beautification" of the Chief Minister's residence in Delhi's Civil Lines.

Following these allegations, Lieutenant Governor Saxena directed the Chief Secretary to submit a report on the matter, including securing all relevant records related to the alleged irregularities.

The Chief Secretary's report confirmed prima facie irregularities in the renovation and highlighted deviations and violations committed by the Public Works Department.

Based on this report, Lieutenant Governor Saxena, in May, formally requested the CBI to initiate an investigation into the matter.

The allegations suggested that Rs 11.30 crore was spent on interior decoration, Rs 6.02 crore on stone and marble flooring, Rs one crore on interior consultancy, Rs 2.58 crore on electrical fittings and appliances, Rs 2.85 crore on the fire-fighting system, Rs 1.41 crore on wardrobe and accessories fitting, and Rs 1.1 crore on kitchen appliances. Additionally, a separate sum of Rs 8.11 crore out of the sanctioned amount of Rs 9.99 crore was reportedly spent on the camp office of the Chief Minister.