The aftermath of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mysuru in April 2023 has taken a legal turn as the hotel where he stayed has threatened legal action against non-settlement of bills totaling over ₹80 lakh.

Modi's visit to Mysuru was in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Project Tiger initiative, organized jointly by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF).

The State Forest Department, tasked with organizing the event from April 9 to 11, 2023, at a cost of Rs 3 crore, was promised full central assistance. However, the total expenditure escalated to Rs 6.33 crore due to additional activities instructed by NTCA officials and the Prime Minister's program requirements.

Despite an initial release of Rs 3 crore by the Centre, the remaining Rs 3.33 crore is yet to be disbursed, leading to mounting dues. Correspondence between the State Forest Department and MoEF has failed to resolve the issue.

The Prime Minister's stay at Radisson Blu Plaza in Mysuru incurred bills amounting to Rs 80.6 lakh, which remain unsettled. The hotel, in a letter dated May 21, 2024, has warned of legal action if the dues are not cleared by June 1, 2024.

Dr. Basavaraju, when reached for comment, stated that the State government declined the Centre's directive to reimburse the amount, citing it as a Central government program.