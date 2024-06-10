Kerala BJP MP Suresh Gopi stated that he wants to be relieved from the post and work as an MP for the people of Thrissur, hours after he was sworn in as the Minister of State in the Modi 3.0 government on June 9.

The actor-turned politician Suresh Gopi clarified that he has signed films and has to do them at any cost.

"My aim is to work as an MP. I didn’t ask for anything. I had said that I don’t need this post. I think, I will be relieved from the post soon. There is no problem with Thrissur voters. They know it and, as an MP, I will perform really well for them. I have to do my films at any cost," Suresh Gopi said, while speaking to a regional channel in Delhi, after the oath-taking ceremony.

His remarks came just ahead of the Union Cabinet’s first scheduled meeting on June 10.

Gopi, along with senior party leader George Kurian, were the only BJP nominees from Kerala to be inducted into the Union Cabinet.

With Gopi's inclusion in Modi 3.0 government, the BJP wants to show its seriousness about its plans for Kerala, which will be going to the polls in 2026.

Suresh Gopi created history as the first BJP MP from Kerala and won the Thrissur parliamentary constituency, which has been a Left bastion.

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