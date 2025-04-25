Security forces on Friday demolished the house of Adil Thokar, alias Adil Guree, a top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative wanted in connection with the recent Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 people dead. The move comes amid an intensified crackdown on terror networks in Jammu and Kashmir.

Adil Guree, a resident of Guree village in Anantnag’s Bijbehara block, is accused of orchestrating the April 22 attack in the Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam, where gunmen opened fire on a group of tourists, killing 25 Indian nationals and one citizen of Nepal. The victims were mostly vacationers, and the brutality of the assault has sparked national outrage.

Declared "most wanted" by Anantnag Police, Guree carries a reward of Rs 20 lakh for information leading to his capture. Officials confirmed he had legally travelled to Pakistan in 2018, where he is believed to have undergone terror training before returning to India last year. Two Pakistani nationals have also been named among the most wanted suspects in the case.

Meanwhile, a separate encounter broke out early Friday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district. Two security personnel were injured during an exchange of fire with terrorists in the Kolnar Ajas area.

"On 25 Apr 2025, based on specific intelligence input regarding the presence of terrorists, a Joint Search Operation was launched by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the general area of Kolnar Ajas, Bandipora. Contact was established, and a firefight ensued," the Chinar Corps said in a post on X. The operation was ongoing at the time of reporting.

The Pahalgam attack has led to significant diplomatic fallout. In response, the Indian government shut down the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, suspended the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals—giving them 40 hours to leave the country—and announced a reduction in diplomatic staff at both High Commissions.

Protests have erupted across several cities, with demonstrators demanding stronger retaliatory measures and a complete diplomatic freeze with Pakistan.

Security has been heightened in several parts of Jammu and Kashmir as the search continues for Adil Guree and other operatives believed to be involved in the Pahalgam massacre.