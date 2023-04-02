How a BJP leader's unique way to popularise different types of gamosa is grabbing eyeballs
BJP leader Shehzad Poonewalla on April 2 started a unique and interesting way to popularise and make people aware of the Gamosa and its different types
BJP leader Shehzad Poonewalla on April 2 started a unique and interesting way to popularise and make people aware of the Gamosa and its different types.
Shehzad Poonawalla, BJP's dynamic and energetic national spokesperson, often drapes a gamosa around his neck during debates and discussions. He started a fun challenge on Twitter asking followers to name the gamosa he is wearing.
The BJP leader also promised a reward. The reward is Poonawalla will follow the person back.
"Let’s connect with India’s diverse culture … As you are all aware I wear different Gamusas around my neck in my debates.. Identify this one.. which part of India.. which specific community does this one belong to.. Correct answers get a follow back.. #EkBharatShreshtBharat", Poonewalla wrote on Twitter.
Let’s connect with India’s diverse culture …— Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) April 2, 2023
As you are all aware I wear different Gamusas around my neck in my debates..
Identify this one.. which part of India.. which specific community does this one belong to..
Correct answers get a follow back..… pic.twitter.com/SZYHqVSKuT
Meanwhile, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on April 2 urged everyone to purchase handloom made Gamosas for the upcoming Bihu celebrations in order to support Assamese artisans, I appeal to each one of you to purchase handloom made Gamosas.
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