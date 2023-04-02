BJP leader Shehzad Poonewalla on April 2 started a unique and interesting way to popularise and make people aware of the Gamosa and its different types.

Shehzad Poonawalla, BJP's dynamic and energetic national spokesperson, often drapes a gamosa around his neck during debates and discussions. He started a fun challenge on Twitter asking followers to name the gamosa he is wearing.

The BJP leader also promised a reward. The reward is Poonawalla will follow the person back.

"Let’s connect with India’s diverse culture … As you are all aware I wear different Gamusas around my neck in my debates.. Identify this one.. which part of India.. which specific community does this one belong to.. Correct answers get a follow back.. #EkBharatShreshtBharat", Poonewalla wrote on Twitter.

Let’s connect with India’s diverse culture …



As you are all aware I wear different Gamusas around my neck in my debates..



Identify this one.. which part of India.. which specific community does this one belong to..



Correct answers get a follow back..… pic.twitter.com/SZYHqVSKuT — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) April 2, 2023

Meanwhile, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on April 2 urged everyone to purchase handloom made Gamosas for the upcoming Bihu celebrations in order to support Assamese artisans, I appeal to each one of you to purchase handloom made Gamosas.