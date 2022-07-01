Asaduddin Owaisi, chief of the All India Masjlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday after the Supreme Court slammed former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, ordering her to apologise to the country for her remarks against Prophet Muhammad.



"Will the Prime Minister make a statement? He must realise that suspension is not a punishment. You are not just Nupur Sharma's Prime Minister "The Hyderabad MP was quoted by a news agency.

"You are the Prime Minister of India, a country of 133 million people, with nearly 20 million Muslims. How long will you keep her safe?" Owaisi elaborated.

The Supreme Court slammed former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Friday, saying, "She is solely responsible for what is happening in the country." Sharma's "loose tongue has set the entire country on fire," the Supreme Court said, dismissing her petition for the transfer of all FIRs filed against her to Delhi.



"Her outburst is to blame for the unfortunate incident in Udaipur," the Supreme Court stated, referring to the brutal murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur. Riyaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, who are now in custody, murdered the tailor and brag about it while threatening Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



Nupur Sharma's senior advocate, Maninder Singh, told the Supreme Court that she apologised for her remarks and withdrew them. In response, the Supreme Court stated that "she should have gone to the television and apologised to the nation." What is the TV channel's and Nupur Sharma's business in discussing a case that is already in court, unless to advance an agenda?"



The Supreme Court refused to grant relief to a suspended BJP leader seeking to transfer all FIRs filed against her to Delhi, and Nupur Sharma withdrew her petition. When Nupur Sharma's lawyer told the Supreme Court that she is cooperating with the investigation rather than fleeing, the court responded, "there must be a red carpet for you there."



"She is the spokesperson of a party, and power has gone to her head," the court added. The Supreme Court inquired as to what the Delhi Police had done following a complaint filed against Nupur Sharma, stating that "on her complaint, a person is arrested, but despite multiple FIRs, she has not yet been touched by Delhi Police." While Nupur Sharma's lawyer stated that she faces a threat to her life, Justice Surya Kant asked, "Does she face a threat or has she become a security threat?" She is solely responsible for what is happening in the country because of the way she has sparked emotions across the country."