In a significant setback to government-backed initiatives promoting women in science, the Department of Science and Technology (DST) has delayed the release of funds for its Women Scientist Scheme-A (WoS-A) and Women in Science and Engineering-KIRAN (WISE-KIRAN) programmes for over seven months, leaving hundreds of women researchers unpaid since April 1, 2024.

The prolonged delay has disrupted research across the country, with scientists unable to procure critical materials or sustain their projects. The WoS-A and WISE programmes, designed to promote gender parity in STEM (Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) fields, now face criticism for administrative inefficiencies contradicting their stated goals.

Despite researchers submitting progress reports, utilization certificates, and other mandatory documents months ago, funds for the financial year 2024-25 remain inaccessible. Some scientists received sanction orders, but no payments were released. Others are still waiting for approval.

Efforts to contact DST officials have yielded vague responses like “Your file is under process” or “Sanction orders will be issued soon”. Recently, some researchers were instructed to resubmit previously submitted documents, citing “cloud storage issues”.

The delay has forced many researchers into financial hardship. A researcher from IIT Bombay highlighted the dire situation in a letter to DST, stating: “This prolonged delay is severely impacting the progress of the project, as we are unable to procure essential consumables and chemicals critical to our work. Additionally, it has been more than seven months without receiving a salary, which is causing significant hardship”.



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The All India Research Scholars Association (AIRSA) has expressed concern over the issue, inviting affected scientists to a live session aimed at addressing the crisis and finding solutions.

Meanwhile, officials at the Technology Development Board (TDB), which is involved in fund transfers, have reportedly pointed to DST’s failure to assign bill numbers as the primary cause of the delay.

India Today NE reached out to Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, for a response but has not received any reply.

A detailed questionnaire was also sent to Vandana Singh, head of the WISE-KIRAN Division at the Department of Science and Technology, who has yet to respond. The story will be updated as soon as the Union minister and the official provide their comments.

The situation underscores systemic inefficiencies that threaten critical scientific research. As the government touts its vision of a “New India” and gender parity in STEM, the continued inaction raises questions about its commitment to empowering women scientists and fostering innovation.

With the financial year ending in March 2025, the risk of allocated funds being forfeited looms large, further jeopardizing the work of the country’s brightest minds.