A helpline for people seeking Indian nationality under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 became operational on Thursday for providing assistance and information.

Anyone who needs assistance in applying for citizenship can make free calls to the number '1032' between 8 am and 8 pm from anywhere in India.

"Helpline Number 1032 for CAA-2019 becomes operational. For assistance and information, applicants can make free calls from anywhere in India. Helpline is available from 8 am to 8 pm," a home ministry spokesperson said.

A mobile application for applying for Indian citizenship under the CAA already became operational on March 15.



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The government has launched a new portal for persons who are eligible for Indian citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019. People who want to apply can log on to https://indiancitizenshiponline.nic.in.

Union Home Ministry is also going to launch a mobile app ‘CAA-2019’ to facilitate applications through the mobile app. Yesterday, The Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024 under the CAA-2019 were notified.

The Citizenship Amendment Act will allow persecuted minorities Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, and Christian communities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan, eligible for Indian citizenship.

CAA received the assent of the President on 12th December 2019.