Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embraced WhatsApp's latest feature, "WhatsApp Channels," to directly engage with his followers on the popular messaging app. This new feature is designed for public figures and businesses to broadcast messages to their audience, creating a more direct line of communication.

PM Modi's inaugural post on his WhatsApp Channel featured an image of him inside the newly-constructed Parliament building, accompanied by a warm welcome. The caption reads, "Thrilled to join the WhatsApp community! It is yet another step closer in our journey of continued interactions. Let's stay connected here! Here’s a picture from the new Parliament Building."

How to Follow PM Modi on WhatsApp:

WhatsApp users interested in following Prime Minister Modi's channel can easily do so by following these steps:

Click on the provided link to access PM Modi's WhatsApp Channel.

Upon clicking the link, users will be directed to a chat-like interface.

In the top right corner of the screen, users will find an option to 'Follow' PM Modi.

This direct channel provides a unique opportunity for users to stay updated with the Prime Minister's messages and engage with his communications on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp Channels - A Powerful Communication Tool:

WhatsApp Channels serve as a robust one-way communication tool, offering users a direct line to selected individuals or groups. This feature ensures instant and seamless connectivity through the WhatsApp app and web versions.

Notably, several prominent figures, including Bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Vijay Deverakonda, Diljit Dosanjh, and others, have joined WhatsApp Channels to connect with their audiences effectively. Even Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and the Indian Cricket Team have launched their WhatsApp Channels.

In a similar vein, the Uttar Pradesh government introduced a WhatsApp channel named "Chief Minister Office, Uttar Pradesh" to facilitate direct communication between the common people and the Chief Minister's Office.