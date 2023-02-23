A huge Red Sand Boa snake has been found in the Belacoba forest range by the Darjeeling forest department.

In connection with the illegal trade of a snake that was supposed to be shipped from India to Nepal, four people have been detained.

The accused are Arindam Sarkar, Pasang Lama Sherpa, Abavar Miya, and Jagadish Roy, according to the forest department.

A Twitter post read, “Team of Belacoba forest range seized Red Sand Boa (Eryx johnii) from Darjeeling forest area arrested 4 people in connection with illegal trading. The accused were identified as Arindam Sarkar, Pasang Lama Sherpa, Abavar Miya & Jagadish Ch Roy. It was scheduled for delivery to Nepal.”

The Red Sand Boa snake is also known as the Double Engine due to the similar appearance of its head and tail.

The main locations for this snake species are Pakistan, Iran, and India.