A CID team recovered several bones, believed to be those of a human being from near a canal in Bengal's South 24 Parganas, in connection with the killing of Bangladesh MP Anwarul Azim Anar in Kolkata, according to sources.

The bones have been sent for forensic examination.

The investigation agency got a big lead in the case after questioning 33-year-old accused Siam Hossain who was arrested from the North 24 Parganas on June 7, following which the bones were recovered.

Siam Hossain is the second person to be arrested in the case after the Bengal CID earlier arrested one Jihad Hawladar, an alleged Bangladeshi immigrant.

After the team questioned Hossain on June 8 night, he revealed to the CID the exact location where the body parts of the Bangladesh MP were thrown following which a CID team began a search operation in Uttar Kashipur, in Bhangar area in South 24 Parganas.

According to CID sources, several bones were recovered on the south-eastern bank of Bagjola canal in Bhangar’s Krishnamati village, which was the exact spot that Siam Hossain mentioned.

The 33-year-old accused was also taken to the flat in Kolkata's New Town area where Anwarul Azim Anar was last seen on May 12, to assist the CID in tracing the body parts of the Bangladesh MP and the tools used to commit the crime, as per a senior CID official.

Siam Hossain was remanded to 14-day custody of the CID by a local court in Barasat in Bengal's North 24 Parganas.

The Awami League MP Anar, who was in Kolkata for medical treatment on May 12, went missing on May 17, according to a complaint filed by his acquaintance on May 18.



Anar was allegedly murdered in a flat in the New Town area near Kolkata and it is suspected that Anar’s friend and business partner Akhtaruzzaman, who is now a US citizen, plotted the murder.