No government in past 75 years celebrated historic 'Hyderabad Liberation Day,' says Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Hyderabad.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended his greetings to the people of Telangana, the Hyderabad-Karnataka and the Marathwada region in honour of Hyderabad Liberation Day, noting that the day symbolises the people's unshakable patriotism and remembers their unyielding battle.

The Nizam-ruled Hyderabad state was incorporated into the Union of India on September 17, 1948, as a result of military action started by the then-home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

“This day marks the unwavering patriotism of the people of Hyderabad and commemorates their unyielding struggle to set themselves free from the atrocious rule and domination of the Nizam . I solemnly pay homage to the martyrs of the Hyderabad Mukti Sangram,” Shah wrote on 'X'.