Hyderabad Police bust fake currency ring, 6 arrested and Rs 36.35 lakh counterfeit notes seized
The Hyderabad Police arrested six individuals involved in a counterfeit currency racket, seizing fake Indian currency notes amounting to Rs 36.35 lakh.
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Hyderabad, Police, Arrest, Counterfeit Currency, Racket, Fake Indian Currency
A gang involved in the printing and circulation of fake Indian currency notes was busted by the Hyderabad Police on April 2.
Officials arrested six people in the operation.
The East Zone Taskforce team of the Hyderabad city police also seized fake currency notes worth Rs 36.35 lakh, along with a net cash amount of Rs 28,000.
Apart from the counterfeit cash, printing materials used in the fabrication process have also been recovered from the gang.
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