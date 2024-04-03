A gang involved in the printing and circulation of fake Indian currency notes was busted by the Hyderabad Police on April 2.

Officials arrested six people in the operation.

The East Zone Taskforce team of the Hyderabad city police also seized fake currency notes worth Rs 36.35 lakh, along with a net cash amount of Rs 28,000.

Apart from the counterfeit cash, printing materials used in the fabrication process have also been recovered from the gang.