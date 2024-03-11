A 36-year-old woman from Hyderabad identified as Chaithanya Madhagani was discovered dead in a waste bin on the side of the road in Victoria's Buckley, Australia, on March 9. The unsettling discovery has prompted a comprehensive investigation by the Victoria Police homicide squad.

According to official statements officers located the lifeless body on Mount Pollock Road around midday. Subsequent developments led investigators to establish a second crime scene at a residential address on Mirka Way, Point Cook. Authorities believe the two locations are connected to the same incident.

Chaithanya's husband, Ashok Raj Varikuppala has left Australia and flown to India with the couple's son further deepening the mystery surrounding the case. The police are treating the death as suspicious and have indicated that the involved parties are known to each other. Additionally, investigators suspect that the perpetrator may have fled overseas, emphasizing that there is currently no immediate threat to the community.

"Investigators are treating the death as suspicious. At this stage in the investigation, it is believed the parties involved are known to one another, and the offender may have fled overseas. There is no immediate threat to the community, and no arrests have been made," stated the Victoria Police.

The circumstances surrounding Chaithanya Madhagani's death remain under scrutiny as authorities work to unravel the details of this tragic incident. As the investigation progresses, the community awaits further updates on this disturbing case that has left many questions unanswered.