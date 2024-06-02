A significant chapter in the history of the bifurcated states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh is set to conclude on June 2, as Hyderabad will cease to be the official joint capital of the two states. This milestone marks the end of a transitional period mandated by the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act of 2014.

According to Section 5(1) of the Act, "On and from the appointed day, i.e., June 2, Hyderabad in the existing state of Andhra Pradesh shall be the common capital of the state of Telangana and the state of Andhra for such period not exceeding 10 years."

Section 5(2) further stipulates that after the expiration of this period, Hyderabad would become the capital of Telangana solely, while Andhra Pradesh would establish a new capital.

While Telangana has firmly established Hyderabad as its permanent capital, Andhra Pradesh's quest for a permanent capital has been mired in controversy. The incumbent Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, has proposed a decentralised capital model, with Visakhapatnam serving as the administrative capital, Amaravati as the legislative capital, and Kurnool as the judicial capital. However, this proposal has faced legal challenges and debates over the suitability of Amaravati as the designated capital.

Despite the symbolic significance of this separation, it is important to note that Andhra Pradesh had already ceased using Hyderabad as its capital shortly after the bifurcation in 2014, retaining only a few administrative buildings in the city.